Saharanpur MP meets Yogi Adityanath, makes his case

Yogi Adityantah (File Photo) Yogi Adityantah (File Photo)

Accused in the two cases of violence in a village and vandalism at the Saharanpur SSP’s residence, local BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday evening. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Water Resources Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. Balyan, the BJP MP from Muzaffarnagar, claimed that his party leaders did not indulge in vandalism at the SSP’s residence. He termed the meeting with the CM as a “courtesy” call and added that Saharanpur incident was not the only matter which was discussed. “We apprised the CM with the facts related to the Saharanpur incident.

The entire incident was narrated before him,” he added. A sked why Lakhanpal had accompanied him, Balyan said allegations of the former’s involvement are false. “Lakhanpal was present at the SSP’s camp office but a mob of some unidentified people damaged flower pots outside his office. No vandalism occurred at the residence. Nothing was damaged there,” he claimed.

On Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations that the BJP MP had used such tactics to win the elections, the Union minister said Akhilesh had been making such allegations against BJP when he himself was in power. “When we are in power, why will we do that,” Balyan said. Lakhanpal remained unavailable for comment.

