Saharanpur Cops: Bheem Army district chief’s brother killed in accidental firing

Five days after the death of Bheem Army’s Saharanpur district president Kamal Walia’s brother, which sparked tension between the Dalits and Thakurs in the western Uttar Pradesh district, the police on Tuesday said the youth had died in an “accidental firing” and there was no caste angle to it.

Sachin Walia (24) had been allegedly shot dead on May 9 in Ramhagar area of Saharanpur – exactly a year after the district witnessed violent clashes between the two groups, which resulted in a death and left at least a dozen injured.

Superintendent of Police (City) Saharanpur Prabal Pratap Singh on Tuesday confirmed that Sachin was hit by a bullet that was “accidentally fired” by his neighbour Praveen, who has been arrested.

“The incident took place on May 9 afternoon at the residence of Nihal – Sachin’s neighbour in Ramnagar — where eight men had gathered. They were inspecting some country-made pistols when the pistol held by Praveen went off. The bullet hit Sachin on his mouth and got lodged in his throat,” the SP said.

“The men immediately rushed Sachin to a hospital in a car, but their vehicle was stopped midway by some policemen… When the police enquired about Sachin, the men accompanying him told the police that he had fallen off a terrace and had suffered injuries,” he said.

During interrogation, Praveen is reportedly told police that when he picked a pistol “he did not know it was loaded and accidentally pulled the trigger”.

So far, the police have recovered several pieces evidence — blood stains on the floor and bed, cloth used to the clean blood, a .315-bore country-made pistol and the bullet that hit Sachin — from the suspected crime scene.

“There is no suspicion that the incident happened between the youths and no one from outside had come there to kill him,” Singh further said.

