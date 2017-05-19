Saharanpur clashes: Ex-UP minister’s son booked for provocative post on social media

Senior Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Dubey told PTI that a case has been lodged against Kartikey Rana at Badgaon police station under the IT Act. (Representational Image) Senior Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Dubey told PTI that a case has been lodged against Kartikey Rana at Badgaon police station under the IT Act. (Representational Image)

The son of former UP minister Rajendra Singh Rana was today booked over his provocative post on social media in which he appealed to members of the Thakur community to gather in Shabbirpur village where communal clashes had erupted earlier this month.

Rajendra, who was an MLA from Deoband with the Samajwadi Party and also minister of state in the Akhilesh Yadav government, died of cancer in 2015.

Senior Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Dubey told PTI that a case has been lodged against Kartikey Rana at Badgaon police station under the IT Act.

Police searched for Rana at many places including his residence on Jain college road but he was not found.

Prabal Pratap, the new SP (City) said that any kind of inflammatory post on social media would not be tolerated.

A heavy police force was deployed at Rana’s paternal village Bhaila where he reached in the afternoon and submitted a letter to the administration officials, in which he has kept his various demands.

However, the police was not able to arrest Rana who was accompanied by a huge crowd of supporters.

In his letter, Rana has demanded the arrest of Shabbirpur village head, former MLA Ravindra Molhu’s arrest, Bheem Army founder and lawyer Chandrasekhar’s arrest till May 20, arrest of those posting controversial things/comments on social media, and withdraw cases against the members of Thakur community who were “wrongly charged” in the case.

Meanwhile, the police crackdown on those posting objectionable material on social media is underway.

SSP Dubey told PTI that a case was lodged against two persons at Sadar Bazar police station for posting controversial messages on social media to disrupt the social harmony.

A man identified as Mansharam was booked for posting an indecent message in connection with the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A case was registered by Sadar police station in-charge Piyush Dixit.

The other case was lodged against Chandrasekhar, who claims himself to be the founder of Bheem Army. Members of this organisation, led by the 30-year-old lawyer were involved in the clashes at Shabbirpur village on May 5.

SSI Manish Bisht has lodged a case against Chandrasekhar for sharing an objectionable video on social media and disrupting the communal harmony in Saharanpur district.

SSP Dubey said that the two will be arrested soon.

Clashes had erupted on May 5 in Saharanpur’s Shabbirpur village after some of its Dalit residents refused to allow a procession by Thakurs to mark the birth anniversary of Rajput king Maharana Pratap.

Members of the Dalit community had then tried to hold a ‘mahapanchayat’ on May 9 in Gandhi Park in the city to demand compensation and relief to those affected in the May 5 clashes but their request was turned down by the administration, following which they had taken to the streets to protest against it.

In the violence that followed, Dalit protesters had allegedly set fire to a police post and over a dozen two-wheelers in several areas of the city.

