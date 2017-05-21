Saharanpur clashes: Dalit protesters gather at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

A view from the protest venue. (Source: Twitter/ Devashish Jarariya‏) A view from the protest venue. (Source: Twitter/ Devashish Jarariya‏)

Protesting against the recent caste disturbances in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, hundreds led by the Bhim Army, an organisation fighting for Dalit rights, gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Members of several Dalit groups gathered at the protest site on Sunday, despite being denied permission by the Delhi Police.

According to the newslaundry, Gujarat youth Dalit leader Jignesh Mawani and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar were among those who joined the protesters.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Delhi Police denied permission to Dalit unions to hold a protest at the venue. “The capacity of Jantar Mantar is 5,000, and there are already several protests going on there… The permission for this demonstration has been denied,” BK Singh, DCP (New Delhi), had said.

However, leaders of the Bhim Army, a Dalit organisation which led the agitation against the Thakur community in Saharanpur, announced that they will go ahead with the plan as their supporters had already reached Delhi and that more were on their way to join.

On May 5, violence broke out between the two communities in Saharanpur after members of the Dalit community objected to loud music during a Thakur-led procession to mark the upcoming birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap. The Dalits claimed that Thakurs did not get permission from the authorities to hold the event. In the clashes that followed, a Thakur man was killed. Later, around 2000 members from the Thakur community gheraoed the village and burned and ransacked 25 houses belonging to the Dalits. At least 15 people were injured in the violence.

