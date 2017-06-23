Saharanpur clash: 2 accused seen doing yoga with minister

Police deployed in Saharanpur. (File Photo) Police deployed in Saharanpur. (File Photo)

BJP’s Saharanpur president Amit Gagneja and BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal’s brother Rahul, who have non-bailable warrants pending against them in connection with violence between two communities in April, were photographed practicing yoga at an event led by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi in Saharanpur on Wednesday. The event was organised by the administration at the Ambedkar Stadium.

Saharanpur SSP Babloo Kumar said there were no restrictions on people for yoga session. He added that while police personnel were present at the spot, they may not have recognised the accused.

Shahi was not available for comment.

