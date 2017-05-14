Saharanpur caste violence: Thakur victim’s family gets compensation

Over 20 Dalit houses were burnt in the violence that left 15 people injured (File photo) Over 20 Dalit houses were burnt in the violence that left 15 people injured (File photo)

Authorities on Saturday gave Rs 15 lakh compensation to the family of a Thakur man killed in caste violence at Shabbirpur in Saharanpur on May 5. Sumit Kumar, a resident of Rasoolpur Tonk village, had gone to meet his aunt in Shabbirpur when he was killed. A cheque was handed over to Kumar’s father, Brahmpal, in presence of Deoband MLA Brijesh Singh and parliamentarian Raghav Lakhan Pal.

Over 20 Dalit houses were burnt in the violence that left 15 people injured. They are undergoing treatment at Saharanpur hospital. There has been no announcement yet of compensation for Dalit victims of the violence. Singh said that Dalits too will get compensation. “We have given compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the deceased’s family. The process of compensating the Dalit families is on. Also, a sum of Rs 1 lakh for the injured has been assured,” Singh said. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now