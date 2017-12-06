Saharanpur caste riots: Allahabad HC stays arrest of accused after RTI reveals he was not wanted in cases

Over 20 Dalit houses were burnt in the violence that left 15 people injured (File photo) Over 20 Dalit houses were burnt in the violence that left 15 people injured (File photo)

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday stayed the arrest of an accused in the Saharanpur caste riots after an RTI reply revealed he was not wanted in any of the four registered cases.

The bench of Justice Krishna Murari and Justice A C Chandra stayed 28-year-old Vinay Kumar’s arrest till the submission of the chargesheet.

This comes a month after the High Court granted bail to Chandrashekhar, leader of the Dalit rights group called the Bhim Army, which, police said, was involved in the caste clashes which broke out in May this year in Saharanpur.

Farman Naqvi, counsel for Vinay Kumar, said, “Four FIRs were lodged by SHO of Kotwali dehat following the incidents of May 9, but Vinay was not named in any of them. Later, police said he was wanted. His father then filed a request under the RTI Act with the senior police establishment that revealed he was not, in fact, wanted. The court today stayed his arrest.”

Naqvi is representing the petitioners asking for quashing of the said FIRs which were registered against the Bhim army members.

