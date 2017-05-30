Saharanpur caste clashes: SIT to probe 40 cases

Saharanpur SSP has formed a SIT to investigate the 40 cases lodged into incidents of violence between May 5 and May 23. (File Photo) Saharanpur SSP has formed a SIT to investigate the 40 cases lodged into incidents of violence between May 5 and May 23. (File Photo)

Saharanpur SSP Babloo Kumar has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the 40 cases lodged into incidents of violence between May 5 and May 23. The SIT comprises 10 inspectors and the investigation will be supervised by the superintendent of police (crime). As many as over 75 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far, confirmed an officer.

“A SIT comprising 10 inspectors has been constituted by SSP, Saharanpur, to investigate 40 cases registered between May 5 to May 23”, IG, Public Grievances, Vijay Singh Meena was quoted as saying by PTI. The cycle of violence in Saharanpur began on May 5, when a man was killed, several injured and around 25 homes set ablaze in inter-caste clashes in Shabbirpur, said a PTI report. The district has remained tense ever since and violence has erupted repeatedly. Opposition parties have been attacking the ruling BJP over the violence.

