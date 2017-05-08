Saharanpur caste clash: 9 FIRs, 17 arrests

A woman collects utensils from her burnt kitchen in Shabbirpur. Gajendra Yadav A woman collects utensils from her burnt kitchen in Shabbirpur. Gajendra Yadav

Uttar Pradesh police have registered nine FIRs and arrested 17 people of the 160 named as accused in the caste clash in Saharanpur two days ago. Police said three FIRs were registered based on complaints of Thakurs and four cases were registered on the complaints of Dalits. One each was filed on the complaints of then Badgaon station officer M P Singh and a journalist with a Hindi daily who was injured.

The charges included murder, attempt to murder, arson, rioting, assault and criminal force used on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and provisions under the SC/ST Act.

One of the FIRs pertains to the death of a Thakur man, Sumit Kumar. The FIR states that when the Dalits saw Sumit, they shouted: “He is a Rajput, kill him, and they attacked him with stones.”

In the other two FIRs, one of the complainants is a sugarcane seller and the other resides in the village of Shabbirpur. Both are Thakurs who alleged that they were abused and beaten up.

The FIRs by the Dalits stated that caste slurs were used, women molested, houses torched and robbed.

In one of the FIRs, the complainant stated, “The Rajputs were taking out a procession and had swords in their hands and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Ambedkar Murdabad’. When we told them not to, they started beating us up, broke a Baba Ravidas idol, robbed our houses, molested our women, set ablaze our animals and ransacked shops in Shabbirpur and nearby Maheshpur village.”

Journalist Ashok Pundir alleged that he was attacked while he was on the spot covering the incident, according to the FIR. The journalist, as per the FIR, stated, “Dalits threatened to kill me and beat me up and I have sustained grievous injuries on my hand and waist. The attackers robbed me of Rs 20,000 cash, a gold ring and when I screamed they also took away a DLSR camera.”

The FIR based on the complaint of police officer M P Singh stated that 31 Dalits attacked them and destroyed the government vehicle. “They (Dalits) torched a Scooty brought by one of the constables of the police station at the spot,” said the FIR.

