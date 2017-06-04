Saharanpur: After 10 days, Internet services return violence-hit district

Internet and mobile messaging services were restored in violence-hit Saharanpur district on Saturday, 10 days after they were suspended. “We have decided to restore internet services from this (Saturday) evening,” said Pramod Kumar, the district magistrate (DM) of Saharanpur.

The decision to suspend the services was taken on May 24 to prevent the spread of rumours, which the administration feared could stoke tension further in the region.

Two persons were killed and several others injured in the violence that took place after groups of Dalits and Thakurs clashed. In all, the district has seen caste clashes on May 5, 9 and 23.

During Saturday’s meeting, the administration also decided to consider applications of political leaders who wished to visit Saharnpur district.

“The administration has not lifted ban on visit of political leaders, but we have decided to consider application of individuals as per situation. So far, we have not recieved any fresh application,” said DM Kumar.

On May 27, Saharanpur district administration stopped Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi from visiting the violence-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the Saharanpur violence arrested two persons Shivam alias Kadam Singh, and Rajan for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence, said Prabal Pratap Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), City.

On May 9, a mob torched a private bus, 10 motorcycles and a car in two villages. Four persons including police personnel were also injured.

ASP (Traffic) Omvir Singh, who is supervising the SIT, said the team is now investigating 46 cases, including six which were lodged in connection with clash took place between members of two communities over taking out a procession in memory of Dr BR Ambedkar at Sadak Dudhli village in Saharanpur on April 21.

Saharanpur police also recommended to the district administration to cancel 79 arms licenses. “We have sent report on 79 arms licenses to the office of district magistrate after inquiry, for cancelation. The holder of these licenses are not accused in the violence but during inquiry it was found that they failed to follow the guidelines,” said Vidya Sagar Mishra, ASP, Saharanpur (Rural).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App