Sahara case: SC orders attachment of Aamby Valley properties

Supreme Court on Monday asked Sahara to provide a list of all its unencumbered properties so that they could be put up for public auction. The apex court also ordered attachment of Aamby Valley properties near Lonavala which are worth close to Rs 39,000 crore. Sahara told the top court that they had to pay Rs 14,000 crore as principal money to SEBI and Rs 11,000 crore has already been paid. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 20.

