Sahara ‘diary’ Probe whoever is named: Congress

TWO DAYS after Sheila Dikshit questioned the “authenticity” of the purported Sahara “diary”, the Congress said on Monday that “whoever, whichever name is there should be investigated.” The party also decided to launch a nationwide campaign to highlight “demonetisation pain” and Rahul Gandhi’s corruption charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul held meetings with top party leaders, including state Congress chiefs and party general secretaries, to finalise the street protest plan. Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, Ahmed Patel, will head a coordination committee set up by the party on Monday to oversee the fortnight-long protest.

While Rahul has alleged that Modi, as Gujarat Chief Minister, received money from the Sahara and Birla groups, the names of some Congress leaders, including that of the former Delhi Chief Minister, also figure in the alleged “payment entries” in the purported Sahara file.

According to sources, Rahul told party leaders that the documents which have come into public domain are important. He said the Prime Minister has neither answered the questions raised by him “seven times” nor ordered a probe. Rahul is learnt to have said that Modi has not come clean and he would stand exposed if an independent probe is conducted.

“There are many names. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is there, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh is also there… Whoever, whichever name is there should be investigated. Our position is, if there is a name, do an inquiry. Some names may turn out to be wrong, some names may turn out to be right. Why are you shying away from an impartial, independent inquiry,” Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said when asked about Dikshit’s remarks.

As reported by The Indian Express on Sunday, Dikshit had questioned the “authenticity” of the purported Sahara “diary”. “I don’t know, because how can the authenticity be. When somebody has written about so many people. I believe there are quite a number of people in that. God knows. And who has written it? What is it? Even the court has said it is not authentic, it needs better proof and all. So I don’t know,” she had said.

“I have said what I had to. The ball is in the court of the @PMOIndia & others now. Will he respond and come out clean,” she tweeted on Monday.

Targeting the BJP, Ramesh asked whether Modi would order an independent time-bound probe to ascertain whether there was any money laundering by certain BJP leaders and whether they had information on demonetisation before the announcement was made.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Congress of raising baseless allegations. “They are raising baseless allegations because they are trapped in a series of graft cases. The Congress is the most frustrated party post-demonetisation announcement,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said.