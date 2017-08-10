Sahara case: Supreme Court refuses to stay Aamby Valley auction

Latest News
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to stay the auction of Aamby Valley, a day after Subrata Roy moved the apex court. The apex court had earlier ordered auction of Sahara’s Rs 34,000-crore Aamby Valley property.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohtagi and Kapil Sibal, representing Sahara, on Wednesday, informed the court that it had an alternate plan to repay its investors in the SEBI case.

More details are awaited

