Sahara case: Supreme Court refuses to stay Aamby Valley auction

Subrata Roy Subrata Roy

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to stay the auction of Aamby Valley, a day after Subrata Roy moved the apex court. The apex court had earlier ordered auction of Sahara’s Rs 34,000-crore Aamby Valley property.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohtagi and Kapil Sibal, representing Sahara, on Wednesday, informed the court that it had an alternate plan to repay its investors in the SEBI case.

On July 25, the apex court had asked Roy to deposit Rs 1,500 crore in the Sebi-Sahara account, for repaying depositors, by September 7.

More details are awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd