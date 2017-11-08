Safety and security of passengers can’t be compromised: MoS for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha. (Source: PTI/File) Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha. (Source: PTI/File)

Minister of State for Civil aviation Jayant Sinha on Wednesday termed the Indigo scuffle incident as “shocking and deplorable” and said safety and security of passengers cannot be compromised on. A video of an IndiGo ground staffer at the Delhi airport manhandling a passenger surfaced on Tuesday following which the airline apologised and said action was taken against the erring employee.

“It is shocking and deplorable. It is very very upsetting. Passenger safety and security cannot be compromised on ,” Sinha told reporters. He said that Indigo had given a public statement that the staffer concerned had been terminated.

“The steps taken by the airline are bare minimum which they have to do. The government will also investigate and as Civil Aviation Minister Gajapati Raju said, the DGCA had been asked to prepare a report,” Sinha said.

He said it was important to know how people are handled by airline staff and to find out whether there are any service lapses. “We will undertake measures required to ensure safety and security of passengers,” he said.

There was also a need to assess what rules needed to be changed and then putting them on the public domain for consultation, he said. The no-fly list to bar errant passengers was also among one of them, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App