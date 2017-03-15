Safety and security of Indians is our top most priority: Sushma Swaraj on Indian techie’s killing in Kansas

Sushma Swaraj said, “I have talked to families of Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Deep Rai, and have also raised these issues with highest authorities in US.” (File photo) Sushma Swaraj said, “I have talked to families of Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Deep Rai, and have also raised these issues with highest authorities in US.” (File photo)

Reacting to the recent Kansas shooting incident in which an Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed and the attacks on Indian people in foreign countries, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told Lok Sabha that safety and security of Indians is the government’s top most priority.

Swaraj said, “I have talked to families of Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Deep Rai, and have also raised these issues with highest authorities in US. The United States authorities including President Donald Trump have strongly condemned these incidents.”

“Safety and security of Indians is our top most priority”, the minister said.

In Lok Sabha, Swaraj also quoted the letter of Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s wife to Indian Ambassador to the US in which she had written, “All help extended to me in time is deeply appreciated.”

Kuchibhotla was killed and another person was injured in a suspected hate crime at a bar in Kansas last month after an American Navy veteran Adam Purinton allegedly opened fire on him and his friend Alok Madasani. Before shooting, Purinton had shouted “terrorist” and “get out of my country”.

After almost a week of the incident, the US had assured India of working with all agencies to ensure “speedy justice” to the Indian-American victims of bias-related incidents.

