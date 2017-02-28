Three acquittals before former SIMI head’s first conviction

SIMI Chief Safdar Nagori. SIMI Chief Safdar Nagori.

Safdar Nagori, the former head of the Students Islamic Movement of India, was convicted for the first time on Monday. The 84-page judgment that convicted him followed the 48-year-old’s acquittals in three cases over the last few years. “There are several lacunae in the judgment and we will appeal against it on legal points,’’ his advocate Rahman Khan said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In 2015, Safdar was among 17 Muslim men, including five SIMI operatives who were sentenced to serve life on Monday, who were acquitted by a trial court in Hubli. Safdar’s advocate said he was acquitted in two other cases in Madhya Pradesh. The advocate said his client was an accused in at least two cases, including the blasts in Ahmedabad.

Besides Safdar, three other accused hailed from Madhya Pradesh. Kamruddin Nagori is from Ujjain, Qamran from Khandwa and Aamil Parvez from Unhel in Ujjain district. Aamil’s brother Zadil was recently picked by Maharashtra ATS from Indore.