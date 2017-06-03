Searing heat back in Odisha as mercury breaches 40 degree celsius

Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius

Searing heat revived in Odisha on saturday after a day’s respite due to rains and the mercury breached the 40 degree celsius mark in at least ten places compared to only five yesterday. Jharsuguda became the hottest place in the state recording 44 degree celsius, followed by Hirakud at 43.5 degrees. The mercury stood at 43.1 degrees at Angul, 42.2 degrees at Sambalpur, 41.8 degrees at Balangir, 41.7 degrees at Talcher and 41.5 degrees at Titlagarh, the met office here said.

Malkangiri recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degree Celsius, Sonepur 41 degrees and Bhawanipatna 40.2 degree celsius, it said. Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, while in Cuttack the mercury stood at 38 degrees, it said. At least 16 heat-related deaths have been reported in the state so far this summer – four each from Sambalpur and Angul, three each in Bargarh and Sundargarh districts and one each in Balangir and Bhadrak, said the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App