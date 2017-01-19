SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes jibe at Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday took potshots at Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu for praising each other saying they should clear the confusion from people’s minds as they were wondering which of their statements was real. (Source: Express Photo) Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday took potshots at Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu for praising each other saying they should clear the confusion from people’s minds as they were wondering which of their statements was real. (Source: Express Photo)

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday took potshots at Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu for praising each other saying they should clear the confusion from people’s minds as they were wondering which of their statements was real. In a statement here, the senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said now that Sidhu has said called Amarinder his boss, he should clarify his earlier declaration of “compromising with the Congress minus Captain (Amarinder)”.

She added that similarly, Amarinder had earlier termed the ‘Awaaz-e-Punjab’, the front launched by Sidhu, as the ‘Tonga party’ and now, he was thanking the leaders of the same ‘Tonga party’ for joining the Congress “without any condition”. Alleging that these leaders frequently changed their stands on various issues, Badal said the people of Punjab were witnessing the “worst status of leaders of such calibre who were known for one stand a day and the opposite on another”.

Accusing Amarinder and Sidhu of “double standards”, she said nothing good could be expected from these leaders who were “more eager to satisfy their own ambitions and work for their personal upliftment, instead of working for the welfare of the people and progress of the state”. Badal claimed that this was not the first time Amarinder was resorting to such “blatant lies and follies”.

She added that the worst the Congress leader had done on becoming the chief minister of Punjab in 2002 was to stop free power supply to farmers and impose a ban on recruitment in government jobs whereas, he had promised to continue with the free power scheme and provide large-scale employment to the youth during campaigning. Badal wondered how could people believe in the words of Congress leaders who were “changing stands everyday, even during their campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls”.

She claimed that it was quite clear from the confusion in the minds of these leaders that they had realised the people of Punjab have made up their minds to vote for the ruling SAD-BJP combine in the state again. Badal advised Amarinder and Sidhu to “take rest and try to digest this reality”.