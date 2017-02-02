Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, upon acquittal in Sunil Joshi murder case: ‘One nationalist can’t kill another nationalist’

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. (File Photo) Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. (File Photo)

“Truth has prevailed. One nationalist can’t kill another nationalist. It was a conspiracy hatched by four-five leaders to defame the nationalists and saffron.’’

That is how Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur reacted to the verdict in the Sunil Joshi murder case in which she and seven others were acquitted by a Dewas court. Sadhvi, who is in judicial custody and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhopal, was not present when the Dewas court read out the judgement on Wednesday.

Her brother-in-law Bhagwan Jha, who met her late on Wednesday, told The Indian Express that she was confident that she will soon be released on bail because “Malegaon blast case is another falsehood.’’ He said she has already been given a clean chit by investigators.

“If she was really involved they would have hanged her by now. That did not happen because the agencies that wanted to somehow implicate her did not have any evidence,’’ he said of the Malegaon case saying three agencies have not found any evidence against her. Her bail plea in the Malegaon case will come up for hearing on February 7.

