Sadhvi Pragya seeks discharge from Malegaon blast case

OVER A week after she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has sought discharge from the Malegaon 2008 blast case. The special court in Mumbai is currently hearing arguments on framing of charges against the accused, including Thakur. In the discharge plea filed by Thakur through advocate Prashant Maggu, she has said since the HC has observed that there is no prima facie evidence against her, she is “entitled for discharge” from the case.

“The HC observations on the bail granted to her (Thakur) has considered all evidence against her, including on the points of ownership of the motorcycle and presence in alleged conspiracy meetings. The order states that there is no prima facie evidence against her, so we have argued for discharge from the case,” Maggu said.

The state Anti-Terorrism Squad had accused Thakur of lending her motorcycle for use in the bomb blast as well as participating in conspiracy meetings for the blast, which killed six and injured over 100. The HC had observed that even assuming the motorcycle was found at the place of incident, Thakur being the registered owner by itself cauld not “be sufficient in the light of material on record brought by prosecution”. The NIA is yet to state its reply on the discharge plea.

