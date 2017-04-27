Sadhvi Pragya: ‘Saffron terror’ a creation of P Chidambaram

Sadhvi Pragya also alleged that Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Khanvilkar tortured her. (Source: ANI) Sadhvi Pragya also alleged that Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Khanvilkar tortured her. (Source: ANI)

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday said the bogey of “saffron terror” and allegations against her resulted from a conspiracy hatched by the Congress government at the Centre and that torture by ATS had broken her physically and mentally but her soul was intact.

The Malegaon blast case accused was undergoing treatment at a government auyrvedic hospital in Bhopal and was released from judicial custody after the bail formalities were completed in the afternoon. She told reporters that she would continue to remain in the hospital and get treatment.

“I was physically fit and trained when the ATS took me in illegal custody from Surat on October 10, 2008. No woman in history has ever suffered the torture they inflicted on me,” she alleged and named former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Khanvilkar among officers who tortured her.

“I was on ventilator for five days. Today I have to depend on others,” she said.

She alleged that “saffron terror” was a creation of former home minister P Chidambaram and stressed that there was no such thing. When asked about the conviction of two persons in the Ajmer blast case, she said it was a “lower court judgement”.

“I spent nearly nine years in jail. I should have been let off much earlier but I am relieved to finally come out of jail,” she said, beginning the press conference with a resounding “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 5:30 pm

