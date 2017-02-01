Sadhvi Pragya acquitted in Sunil Joshi murder case

In September 2015, the Sessions court had framed charges against Sadhvi Pragya and seven others. In September 2015, the Sessions court had framed charges against Sadhvi Pragya and seven others.

More than nine years after the murder of right-wing activist Sunil Joshi, all eight accused, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh, were acquitted by a Dewas court on Wednesday. Joshi was shot dead in Chuna Khadan locality of Dewas town on December 29, 2007, by two motor-bike borne assailants, not far from his one-room hideout. The former RSS pracharak was then on the run for his alleged role in the murder of a tribal Congress leader. The investigation into the Joshi murder case was transferred to the NIA in 2011 in the wake of allegations that it was linked to the larger saffron terror conspiracy. Three years later, the NIA filed the chargesheet in a Special Court in Bhopal ruling out any larger conspiracy behind the murder.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In September 2014, the trial was shifted to Dewas. In September 2015, the Sessions court framed charges against Sadhvi Pragya and seven others. Government Prosecutor Girish Mungi told The Indian Express that five out of eight accused were present when the court pronounced the judgement on Wednesday. Sadhvi Pragya Singh, who is undergoing treatment in a Bhopal hospital, did not travel to Dewas citing health reasons.