Sadhvi allegedly gangraped at Sriji temple in Barsana

The incident took place on the night of September 11 at the Sriji temple in Barsana, near Mathura. (Representational photo) The incident took place on the night of September 11 at the Sriji temple in Barsana, near Mathura. (Representational photo)

A 45-year-old sadhvi was allegedly gang-raped inside a temple complex in Barsana four days back, police said on Friday. The incident took place on the night of September 11 at the Sriji temple in Barsana, near Mathura.

According to the FIR, the woman was sleeping in the balcony of the temple when a watchman and another staffer forcibly took her to a secluded place and took turns raping her.

“Two police teams have been formed to nab the accused,”SP Rural, Aditya Kumar Shukla, said. He added the victim has been sent to a hospital for medical examination.

Traumatised by the incident, she initially didn’t say anything. However, she told reporters that she approached police on the evening of September 13 but no FIR was registered.

The FIR was finally lodged on September 14 on the intervention of SSP Swapnil Mamgai after word of the incident gradually started to spread.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App