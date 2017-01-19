Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev supports Jallikattu

Amidst protests in Tamil Nadu over ban on the bull-taming sport Jallikattu, spiritual writer and founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev Sadhu today supported the sport, saying it has a traditional significance. (Source: Representational Image) Amidst protests in Tamil Nadu over ban on the bull-taming sport Jallikattu, spiritual writer and founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev Sadhu today supported the sport, saying it has a traditional significance. (Source: Representational Image)

Amidst protests in Tamil Nadu over ban on the bull-taming sport Jallikattu, spiritual writer and founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev Sadhu today supported the sport, saying it has a traditional significance. The yogi, who was attending the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival, argued that the centuries-old sport was conducted to honour animals, and not to carry out any cruelty against them.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“The bull is part of a farmer’s family as it lives with them. Jallikattu celebrates the farmers’ relationship with their livestock,” he told reporters. The writer, who was at the festival to talk about his book ‘Inner engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy’, claimed animal rights activists presented the case in the court without understanding the significance of the festival and citing only a few “bad examples”.

“Jallikattu should be seen as a sport. If such festivals do not take place, the livestock will line up at slaughter houses,” he said. Talking about the dangers associated with the sport he said, “Even playing cricket with a leather ball coming at a high speed is no less than a missile and too dangerous for the players.

“If the government wants to stop such festivals, they should open stadiums and grounds for people to play sports,” he said. He also questioned beef export from India, and said the export will “ruin the agriculture system of the country”.