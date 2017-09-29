Saddening that L-G takes decisions regarding teachers’ recruitment without contacting us: Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has expressed disappointment over Lt. Governor Anil Baijal taking decisions, which affect the people of Delhi, without consulting the chief minister or ministers concerned. In a letter written to the L-G, Sisodia said that it was “very saddening” that when L-G took decisions regarding teachers recruitment, that deeply affects government schools, he “does not even call us for a discussion.”

Sisodia was referring to the issue of recruitment process for appointment of teachers in Delhi government schools by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

Baijal had earlier this week termed as “unfortunate” Sisodia’s claim that he was blocking the AAP government’s higher education loan scheme saying his advice to make the initiative more robust was “misconstrued” as disapproval.

“Is it illegitimate for us to expect that he will at least consult us on issues related to public good?” Sisodia asked. “While the L-G is the final authority on service matters, it would be in the interest of the citizens of Delhi, if he was to at least call the chief minister and the minister-in-charge for a discussion on issues that affect the people of this city,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister said that he was not informed that the recruitment process has been put on hold by the L-G office or that it has asked for a proposal to consider the policy for weightage for guest teachers.

