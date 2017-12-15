‘Saddened over non-inclusion of Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday into new list of public holidays’

Maharaja Hari Singh Maharaja Hari Singh

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLC Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh in Jammu on Friday expressed concern over non-inclusion of September 23, the birthday of last Dogra ruler of undivided Jammu and Kashmir State, Maharaja Hari Singh, into the new list of public holidays for the year 2018 in the state.

While celebrating the event earlier this year, people all across Jammu region had come out openly and held peaceful demonstrations cutting across religious, social and political barriers and put forward their demand for state holiday on this occasion, he said in a statement in Jammu. “It saddened me to see the apathetic approach of the state government that is blatantly disregarding the sentiments of the Jammu region,” he added.

Pointing out that the public is well aware of the contributions and sacrifices made by Hari Singh, who signed the Instrument of Accession with India in October 1947, he said that “history has not done justice to him but he will always live in the hearts and minds of the people of Jammu”. “Why cannot these sentiments be respected,” he asked, adding that steps like these will further widen the gap and mistrust between the three regions of the state.

“The people of Jammu will not relent and this will only strengthen our resolve to fight for gaining regional balance in the State,” he said. It may be pointed out that Vikramaditya resigned as a sitting member of PDP and J&K Legislative Council on October 22 this year, citing the very same issues and grave injustice towards Jammu and Ladakh regions of the State.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd