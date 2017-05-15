Saddam Hussain arrested for impersonating Osama bin Laden!

The accused Saddam Hussain Mansuri is a Unique Identification Authority of India (UDAI) operator based in Mandal in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. The accused Saddam Hussain Mansuri is a Unique Identification Authority of India (UDAI) operator based in Mandal in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

The Rajasthan police on Monday arrested a man who tried to make an Aadhaar card in the name of dreaded dead terrorist Osama bin Laden. The accused Saddam Hussain Mansuri is a Unique Identification Authority of India (UDAI) operator based in Mandal in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

According to Mandal Deputy Superintendent of Police Chanchal Mishra, the First Information Report against Saddam Hussain Mansuri was lodged on the basis of complaint filed by Sanjay Aludia, department of IT’s Mandal circle programmer.

“The complaint said that a few days back Mansuri tried to enroll an Aadhar card on Osama bin Laden’s name and filled Abbottabad, district Bhilwara as Laden’s address. He only uploaded a blurred picture of Laden, but did not other important and requisite details. The glaring loophole came in notice of the UDAI, which directed the concerned officials to lodge a police complaint,” said Mishra.

Station House Officer of Mandal Police Station Harish Sankhla said the accused was arrested based on the FIR against him and further investigation is on.

