SAD worker dies at Sukhbir rally

A Shiromani Akali Dal worker died at a rally of former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in Payal subdivision of Ludhiana district on Thursday. Sukhbir was in Payal and Dakha constituencies of Ludhiana to thank workers and address them.

Identified as Gurmail Singh (62), he collapsed at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib of Payal. He was rushed to hospital but declared dead. Gurmail reportedly died of heart attack.

Meanwhile, addressing workers, Sukhbir said the SAD-BJP combine got good support and vote percentage but lost due to “false propaganda created by AAP which benefited Congress”.

He told workers to be fully prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls while claiming that SAD-BJP would return to power in Punjab with majority in 2022.

Sukhbir also said that Captain Amarinder Singh, the new chief minister, was already making excuses and running away from fulfilling promises. “No announcement of debt waiver at Cabinet meeting or Vidhan Sabha. This shows how the new CM is already running away from keeping promises,” he added.

