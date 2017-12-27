SAD to contest Zila Parishad and Panchayat polls on party symbol

SAD President Sukhbir Singh BadalBadal announced he would visit all constituencies and take feedback from the people. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi SAD President Sukhbir Singh BadalBadal announced he would visit all constituencies and take feedback from the people. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday decided to contest the forthcoming Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections on the party symbol.

The party also decided to establish its offices in all districts of the state while its president Sukhbir Singh Badal would make visits across the state to interact with people and get their feedback.

Presiding over a meeting of party functionaries, former MLAs and others, Badal said besides contesting the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections on the party symbol, the party would also contest the Ludhiana municipal corporation polls.

Badal also asked the new district presidents to establish party offices within one month.

“Our intention is to reach out to everyone and tell them about the utter failure of the Congress government, be it implementing the promised loan waiver for farmers or providing job opportunities to youth to increasing the ambit of social welfare schemes,” the SAD president told party leaders, according to a party release.

Badal announced he would visit all constituencies and take feedback from the people.

“I will also interact with party workers during these visits and take direct feedback from them,” he added.

