SAD MP says dera betrayed Khattar govt, Akal Takht mum

A dera followers indulged in arson and violence across several districts of Punjab, Akali Dal MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said that Haryana government had become a victim of “breach of trust” by the dera. Akal Takht chief Giani Gurbachan Singh did not react on the verdict. A man, who identified himself as a PA of Takht chief said, Akal Takht had nothing to do with the dera and therefore its chief was not reacting to the verdict.

Chandumajra, however, claimed that the Haryana government had been assured that the dera followers had gathered only for “darshan” of the dera chief. “But, the assurance given to Haryana was not honoured. Whatever violence took place is unfortunate and condemnable. There is s system which runs as per law. The decision of court should be honoured, and if someone thinks otherwise, there is option to take legal recourse,” Chandumajra said.

Meanwhile, SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar cited Punjab and Haryana High Court’s (interim) order and refused to comment. In the interim order before the verdict, the court had said, “No politician, leader, social worker, spiritual leader, religious leader or any such organisation shall make any provocative speech or statement, which may have the tendency to affect public order.”

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal made an appeal to Punjabis to maintain peace and communal harmony at all costs.

Reacting to cases of arson and violence in Malwa region, Sukhbir said the state government should remain vigilant and ensure such incidents are not repeated elsewhere. Sukhbir asked SAD district units to actively assist the administration and civil society to maintain peace in their respective areas. He said SAD workers could form “peace patrols and also mediate to ensure pent up feelings of anyone did not take a violent turn”. “We condemn the violence and the loss caused by it. We appeal for peace and communal harmony,” said SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema.

