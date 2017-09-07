SAD left 10-year ‘mess’, need 10 months to show results: Congress

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at Chhapar mela in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Gurmeet Singh Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at Chhapar mela in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Gurmeet Singh

The ruling Congress government on Wednesday sought 10 months time from the masses to start delivering results. Congress leaders present at Chhapar mela in Mandi Ahmedgarh area made a point that to clear the 10 years of “mess” created by Akalis, the party needed at least 10 months. Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal were among the leaders who echoed this sentiment. Soon after formation of government, Congress had sought six months to deliver — that deadline ends mid-September, and therefore an extension of four months was sough at Wednesday’s political conference. Manpreet Badal said, “Even a crop needs 6 months to get ready. Akalis looted the state for 10 long years, we need at least 10 months to set the things right.”

Leading the charge against Akali Dal, Sidhu said: “Akalis had shown big dreams to masses over the past ten years. However, before the Vidhan Sabha polls, they took loan worth Rs 32,000 crore for which Rs 1500 crores per annum is the interest to be paid. After polls, former CM Parkash Singh Badal had gone to US for few days and as per the expenditure details, he had spent Rs 20 lakh for taking rest at airport and Rs 38 lakh was spent on his security which is exorbitant. This was the period when counting was yet to happen after polling.”

Sidhu once again said that if he could get control of police department for over a month, he would put all corrupt Akalis behind bars. He added,”Your area MLA (SAD’s Manpreet Ayali) has made so many properties in the past 10 years, we will get them inquired and take action against him.”

He also blamed Akalis for promoting drug smuggling in Punjab.

Citing health reasons, CM Amarinder Singh had cancelled his visit to the place last evening even as hoarding in Ludhiana and the main event venue were put up to welcome him.

Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharmsot, justifying Capt Amarinder’s absence, said,”CM sahib is always among the masses whenever they need him. It was just because of his bad health that he could not come today.”

In CM’s absence, Sidhu announced projects worth Rs 3568 crore for Ludhiana on Wednesday. He said that the money will be spent in a phased manner over the next five years.

Before going to the Chhapar Mela, Sidhu laid foundation stone of railway over-bridge to be built at Pakhowal road at the cost of Rs 100 crore and also Rs 26 crore Jagraon bridge project. Both projects will be ready in two years time, he said.

At the political conference, PPCC President Sunil Jakhar too asked for 10 months time and said,”Results have started showing…Trust us and we will deliver.”

Apart from Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, Congress MLAs present were Bharat Bhushan Aashu, Surinder Dawar, Kuldeep Singh Vaid, among other

party leaders.

