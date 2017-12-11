Express Eye
SAD dharnas: Attempt to murder case against Akalis still stands, says Sunil Jakhar

Akali leaders had resorted to blocking state and national highways for two days after SAD and Congress workers clashed at Mallanwala.  Jakhar was addressing the mediapersons. He was accompanied by Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published: December 11, 2017 1:49 am
Punjab assembly, punjab government, Sunil Jakhar, Adesh Pratap Kairon, punjab wheat distribution, punjab wheat, punjab news, india news, nation news, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Sunil Jakhar addresing at Media Lounge during 11th Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday, September 21 2015. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Following the statement of SAD president Sukhbir Badal that they had lifted their dharnas only after most of their demands were accepted by the government, including withdrawal of attempt to murder cases against SAD leaders in Mallanwala incident, Punjab Congress chief and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar said on Sunday that cases registered under section 307 IPC against Akali leaders still stood.

He also said police officers who assured Akalis of withdrawal of these cases would also be taken to task. Jakhar said these cases were registered according to law and not under any political vendetta. “There are strong evidences of Akalies using weapons and opening firing at Mallanwala,” he said.

“After registration of cases against Sukhbir Badal for blocking state and national highways on the orders of the High Court, he himself got scared. They harassed people on the state roads for two days. They cannot be pardoned for the same,” he said.

