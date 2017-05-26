SAD demands Enforcement Directorate probe against Rana Gurjit Singh

Prem Singh Chandumajra Prem Singh Chandumajra

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded immediate sacking of Irrigation and Power minister Rana Gurjit Singh “for acquiring sand and gravel mines through benaami transactions in the name of his cook and office staff”. In a statement here, Akali MP Prem Singh Chandumajra said: “The minister, who had openly abused his authority to indulge in naked illegality, should be proceeded against under relevant sections of the Income Tax Act.”

“The case should also be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate for investigation as someone who was making “paranthas” till last night has outbid 32 other big-wigs to acquire a Rs 26.51 crore mining site,” stated Chandumajra.

Stating that the party would also raise the issue in Parliament, the MP said the Punjab government was also answerable as to “why it was letting cooks and employees of Rana Gurjit, who were paid a couple of thousand as salary, to participate and win auctions by submitting bids of Rs 50 crore.” “This amounts to encouraging benaami bids through hawala transactions which are even a threat to national security,” added the MP. Stating that the entire auction was an “eye wash and reminiscent of Congress deceit and doubles standards of saying one thing and doing the other,” Chandumajra said it was condemnable that “the state apparatus was also used to further the business interests of the Congress minister”.

The MP added: “Action should also be taken against officials responsible for these lapses. It should also be ascertained as to what pressure was put on these officials to facilitate these bids…The truth of the matter is that if Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had taken due note of the conflict of interest issues of Rana Gurjit, the minister would not have become emboldened enough to acquire sand mines in the name of his employees, including his Nepalese servant”.

