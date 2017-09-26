SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal hits out at Congress, alleges party backtracked from poll promises

Sukhbir Singh Badal Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today hit out at the Congress government in Punjab, alleging that the party had reneged on the promises made before the 2017 assembly polls. “They have backtracked from poll promises…They stand exposed within the first six months of their rule,” Badal said addressing a rally here in support of Swaran Salaria, the BJP candidate for the Gurdaspur LS bypoll.

He alleged that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh not only failed to keep his pre-poll promises but also discontinued the benefits provided to the masses by the previous SAD-BJP government. The Congress government has neither provided a full loan waiver to the farmers nor has it kept its promise of providing jobs to the youth, he claimed.

He said the Amarinder Singh led government was spreading falsely that the previous government had left the state’s coffers empty. “Had the coffers been empty, then there would not have been a vast network of modern roads in Punjab. Immense development took place during the 10-years rule of the SAD-BJP government and it would not have been done with the coffers being empty. The Congress government is trying to hide its incapability by levelling false allegations,” he said.

Badal appealed to voters of Gurdaspur, where a bypoll will be held on October 11, that it was essential for them to vote for Salaria in huge numbers so that the dreams of late Vinod Khanna, who had won the seat in 2014, are fulfilled. “Late Khanna (whose death in April necessitated the bypoll) came up with big projects for the development of Gurdaspur and that is why he was often referred to as king of bridges,” he said.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included Union minister and state BJP president Vijay Sampla.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App