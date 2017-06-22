SAD-BJP MLAs protest use of improper language by Navjot Singh Sidhu

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo) Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo)

Adampur MLA Pawan Kumar Tinnu objected to Sidhu referring to him as “Eho jeya member (A member like this)” and threw a booklet at Sidhu before rushing to the well of the House in anger. Tinnu told Speaker Rana K P Singh that the Congress minister was repeatedly using bad language for the Akali MLAs and the Speaker was turning a blind eye to it. Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “This is not the way a minister can behave in the House.”

Addressing a press conference after the adjournment, Sidhu clarified that he never made any objectionable remark about AAP as was claimed. Sidhu said the Akalis were in no position to lecture him about decorum because they themselves had been abusing the Speaker and hurling paper missiles at him. “I am not a coward. Facts will not cease to exist if they are ignored.”

