SAD-BJP-led MC admits to paying Rs 75L rent per month; LIP smells a ‘scam’

THE PUNJAB government is paying Rs 75 lakh per month as rent to a Delhi-based private company for mechanical sweeping of roads in Ludhiana. The company, Lion Services Limited, has provided three machines to Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (LMC) for mechanical sweeping of 83-kilometres of designated roads.

Now, it is Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) of the Bains brothers which smelling a scam has demanded a probe into the allocation of the contract. LIP has accused SAD-BJP, which has a majority in the Ludhiana MC House, of favouring the contractor. Even Congress councillor and Ludhiana district president urban Gurpreet Gogi has alleged that there has been widespread irregularities in the mechanical sweeping contract and demanded an inquiry.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rahul Gagneja, engineer, MC, and in charge of the mechanical sweeping project, said the MC is paying Rs 75 lakh per month as rent for three machines. “These machines are from Italy and Delhi-based company Lion Services Limited was given the contract. We are paying Rs 75 lakh per month as rent and 83 kilometres of roads have been earmarked for mechanical sweeping,” said Gagneja.

Meanwhile, LIP councillor Parminder Soma has alleged that “SAD has favoured the contractor and thus opted to pay a rent of Rs 75 lakh per month instead of purchasing machines”. “Is there any logic in paying Rs 90,361 for one kilometre of road to get cleaned? If this is not a scam, then what is it? Why were all councillors never informed before finalising this rent amount?” asked Soma.

Supporting him, MLA Balwinder Singh Bains and chief of LIP, said, “Moreover, the roads selected for mechanical sweeping are already in posh areas which do not even require mechanical sweeping. What is the point of getting national highway Ferozepur road, which is already well maintained, cleaned by Italian machines. Why do the machines never come to Ludhiana’s least-developed areas which actually need it? It is just a deal of Rs 75 lakh without any transparency. LIP demands a thorough probe into this deal cracked between SAD, MC officials and the company.” Bains said, “The SAD-BJP-led Ludhiana MC and now the state government, led by Congress, has to answer how such a huge amount of rent can be paid as rent. Local Bodies Minister Navjot Sidhu has to answer this.”

Calling the allegations baseless, Ludhiana Mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria of SAD said, “No leader/councillor from Akali Dal has anything to do with this company given the contract for mechanical sweeping. The contract was given in completely transparent manner.”

Meanwhile, Gagneja said that currently 83 kilometres of roads were being cleaned at night on alternate basis. “We have tried to cover maximum areas in the best way possible,” he added.

