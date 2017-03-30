‘SAD-BJP govt overshot budget by a whopping Rs 25,199.80 crore’

Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Badal during vote-on-account for the first quarter of 2017-18 fiscal year at Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Source: Jaipal Singh) Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Badal during vote-on-account for the first quarter of 2017-18 fiscal year at Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Source: Jaipal Singh)

Cash-strapped Punjab led by the previous SAD-BJP government spent a whopping Rs 25,199.80 crore over and above the estimated budget of Rs 86,387 crore for the 2016-17 fiscal year, according to the supplementary demand for expenditure grants during the last fiscal tabled in the state Assembly for approval on Wednesday.

The Assembly passed by voice vote the Appropriation (Vote-on-Account) Bill of Rs 29,389 crore for the first quarter (April-June) of the 2017-18 fiscal year as the newly formed government, which took over on March 16, could not prepare the budget. The budget would be brought in June.

State’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, while moving the Bill, said that ever since Punjab came into being, there had never been a difference of more than Rs 500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore in budget estimates and revised budget. “I have been in the Assembly for 22 years and my predecessor (while pointing at former finance minister and SAD MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa) in his estimates made a mistake of Rs 25,000 in the budget. There is a sanctity of the budget. How could that happen?” he asked.

Badal said the previous government had “looted the state for 10 years” and the state government would engage a Delhi-based company for third-party audit of Punjab’s finances and release a white paper. “We will not spare anyone,” he said.

While copiously quoting famous Urdu poet Allama Iqbal, Manpreet Badal said, “Dekhte hi dekhte kaafila lut-ta chala gaya, haje sadd afsos ehsas e ziya jata raha (It is sad that poor man in Punjab did not even came to know that he was being looted).”

Dhindsa, however, refuted the allegations on the floor of the House, saying there was no illegality in the expenditure. He said his party was open to the audit. “If anyone is found guilty, the government is free to take action,” he said.

The Punjab Law Officers (Engagement) Bill, 2017, was also passed by the House.

