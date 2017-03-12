Sacrifices of jawans will not go in vain: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

Describing the Naxal attack on CRPF personnel as a “cowardly act”, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the sacrifices of jawans will not go in vain. “It is an unfortunate and sad attack on security personnel. I salute their martyrdom,” Rajnath told reporters at the headquarters of the 4th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force in Mana Camp area here late this evening.

Watch what else is making news:

Earlier, Singh paid homage to 12 CRPF personnel killed in a Naxal ambush in Sukma on Saturday, during wreath laying ceremony there. “Maoists have executed a cowardly act on security forces who were rendering their duty. A mega road construction work is underway and about to complete. Security personnel were patrolling there, when they came under the attack. I salute their martyrdom. I salute the courage and valour of the jawans of CRPF and Chhattisgarh police,” Singh said.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he said, “I wanted to assure the entire country that martyrdom of our jawans will not go in vain.” “Maoists’ activities have drastically declined and therefore they have executed this incident in disappointment and frustration. But we are confident that we will soon gain gain control over them,” he asserted.

He further said after reaching Raipur he visited the hospital to see the injured jawans and said they are out of danger. “We are making all possible efforts that the bodies of martyred personnel will reach their native places by tomorrow evening,” he said.

Besides, it has been also decided that the total ex-gratia which will be given to the families of the slain jawans should not be less then Rs 1 crore, he added. “Indeed martyrdom of a martyr is priceless and cannot be assessed for money. Their contribution for the society and country can never be forgotten,” said Singh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and other ministers and officials were also present. Earlier, the Union Home minister chaired a high level meeting with Raman Singh, Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra and other senior police officials.

According to government officials, during the meeting the home minister said the Centre is committed to root out Left wing extremism and will extend every possible support to the state to tackle the menace. Twelve CRPF personnel belonging to 219th battalion were killed and three others injured when Naxals ambushed their patrol party in Bhejji police station area of Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district this morning.