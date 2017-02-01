Sacking of 2 IPS officers revoked

The Union Home Ministry has revoked termination of two Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers, who were sacked last year for not completing their training. Kushum Puniya (2010 batch Jharkhand cadre) and Kumar Gautam (2011 batch West Bengal cadre) have been given another chance to complete their training on “compassionate grounds”.

“Puniya had appeared for the examination required for training and we are evaluating her performance before clearing her name while Gautam’s test is yet to be conducted,” said an official. Gautam did not do well in his physical fitness and outdoor tests. He was unable to clear a reexamination. Gautam, who will re-appear for the examination, was posted at Asansol before his sacking.

Hyderabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, where IPS officers are required to undergo training and are confirmed as IPS after clearing their modules, had brought the two cases to the ministry’s notice.

Three chances, including a re-examination and special reexamination, was given to Puniya, who served as an SP with Jharkhand vigilance bureau before her sacking.

Several non-performing IPS and IAS officers have been sacked since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014.