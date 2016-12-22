Sacking MGP Ministers was difficult decision, says Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo) Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Thursday said sacking two Ministers of alliance partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) was a difficult and tough decision for him, and asserted the BJP has no competitors in the upcoming Assembly polls. The BJP leader said he had no option but to drop Sudin Dhavlikar and Dipak Dhavlikar of MGP from his Cabinet last week after they publicly criticised him and his Government.

“I felt bad, it was difficult for me, it was tough. But they were instigating their party people to criticise the State Government. Later both the Ministers themselves started criticising the Government openly,” Parsekar said, addressing a public meeting in Priol Assembly constituency near here.

I had not minded if they said anything personally to me because I know being in politics we have to be open to criticism. But they went on making statements against me as a Chief Minister,” he said.

“It was an insult to the State. It was an insult to the people of the State. That is why we had to sack them.

“For last several months they were speaking against the Government. They were supporting everyone who was talking against the Government. They were fanning anti-Government sentiments,” Parsekar said in the constituency represented by MGP legislator Dipak Dhavalikar.

“The BJP workers were feeling suffocated, but now they can breathe freely. They are now feeling free.”

The Chief Minister said BJP does not have any competitors in the upcoming Goa elections.

“We don’t have any competitors in this election. But there are two kinds of thinking. One is BJP will form the (next) Government with majority. Second is BJP will form the Government but they will have to take the support of others.

“There are political groups in Goa who are praying that BJP should get only 17-18 seats (out of total 40) so that they can participate in forming the Government. Such a situation will create instability which detrimental for the development of the state,” he said.

“This time BJP should get majority. We are confident of winning 26-27 seats,” the Chief Minister said.