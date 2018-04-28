Sacked UP minorities panel member held for impersonation

Former Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission member Afzal Chaudhary was arrested Thursday, hours after his sacking by the panel, for allegedly calling up senior police officers and identifying himself as a former minister. His associate Krishna Kumar was also arrested. Ghaziabad SSP Vaibhav Krishna said that on March 28, he received a call from a person who claimed to be Yashwant Sinha. “He asked that two persons arrested in a road rage case be released,” Krishna said. Minutes earlier, Afzal had called about the same case.

