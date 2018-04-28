Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Sacked UP minorities panel member held for impersonation

Ghaziabad SSP Vaibhav Krishna said that on March 28, he received a call from a person who claimed to be Yashwant Sinha.

Ghaziabad | Published: April 28, 2018 5:58:43 am
Former Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission member Afzal Chaudhary was arrested Thursday, hours after his sacking by the panel, for allegedly calling up senior police officers and identifying himself as a former minister. His associate Krishna Kumar was also arrested. Ghaziabad SSP Vaibhav Krishna said that on March 28, he received a call from a person who claimed to be Yashwant Sinha. “He asked that two persons arrested in a road rage case be released,” Krishna said. Minutes earlier, Afzal had called about the same case.

