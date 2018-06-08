Sacked employee among two arrested for shooting at Japanese company’s HR head in Gurgaon

Both the men had been named in the FIR registered regarding the incident, at the Bilaspur police station, on Thursday. (Representational Image) Both the men had been named in the FIR registered regarding the incident, at the Bilaspur police station, on Thursday. (Representational Image)

A day after a Human Resources (HR) head at a Japanese organisation in Gurgaon was shot at, two people have been arrested for the crime. The police said further investigations are being conducted to apprehend others who may have been involved.

“We have identified and arrested two people for the crime, namely Jogender and Dayachand. They will be produced in court today, and we hope to take them into police remand for further questioning with regard to the incident,” said Sandeep Khirwar, Commissioner of Police, Gurgaon. Also Read: Gurgaon: Japanese company’s HR head shot at, sacked employee suspected

Both the men had been named in the FIR registered at the Bilaspur police station on Thursday. The family of the victim, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, who is the HR head at Mitsuba Corporation, had alleged that he had been receiving threats from Jogender and his relatives. Jogender worked as an apprentice at the company and had been sacked three months ago.

Recently, Jogender’s brother Dayachand had asked Sharma to meet him at Bilaspur chowk on Wednesday morning and threatened him with dire consequences if his brother was not given his job back, claimed Sharma’s father. The threat was reiterated over the phone in the evening.

“Apart from these two men, any others who may have been involved in the crime will also be identified and arrested. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible,” said Khirwar.

The Commissioner of Police was speaking to mediapersons after visiting the victim on Friday morning at Rockland Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. He was accompanied by Gurgaon’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Pratap Singh.

Speaking about the incident, Singh said, “The labour department is focused on ensuring that labour relations in Gurgaon remain healthy. In this incident, we will see that this is an unfortunate but individual incident.”

“To ensure such incidents are not repeated, the labour department will work more proactively to ensure such disputes are resolved through conciliations,” he added.

The incident had occurred around 8 am on Thursday, while Sharma was driving from his home in Sector 43 to his office on Tauru road. Two bike-borne assailants had opened fire at him near Pathreri village. According to police, the assailants had aimed for his head but it seems that they pulled the trigger at the same moment when their vehicle hit a speed breaker, due to which the bullet pierced his back instead.

Despite injuries, the victim managed to drive to his office, from where his co-workers rushed him to Rockland Hospital. Although Sharma is still undergoing treatment, doctors have said he is out of danger.

