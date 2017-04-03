Sacked Delhi minister Sandeep Kumar seeks status of probe in rape case

Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Sandeep Kumar (Source: Express File Photo) Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Sandeep Kumar (Source: Express File Photo)

Sacked Delhi minister Sandeep Kumar has sought a special court’s direction to the police to file the status report of the probe in the rape case against him. Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry asked the investigating officer (IO) of the case to file a report on Kumar’s plea and listed the matter for hearing on April 6. Kumar, who is out on bail, said due to the case he has suffered a lot and that there has been an “inordinate” and “unwarranted” delay in filing of the charge sheet, causing prejudice to him. He sought a direction to call for a status report of the investigation in the case and to ask the IO to file the charge sheet in a reasonable time.

Kumar said in his plea that he has been following the IO to know the status of the probe and time to be taken in filing the charge sheet but no cogent reply has been given to him.

Kumar, who was arrested on September 3 last year, was granted bail by the court on November 7, 2016. He was arrested after a woman had lodged a complaint at Sultanpuri Police Station in North Delhi alleging sexual harassment by the former Social Welfare and Women and Child Development minister.

The woman had allegedly figured in an objectionable video with him. The MLA from Sultanpur Majra was sacked from the AAP government and the party on August 31 after the CD surfaced. Kumar claimed he had been targeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now