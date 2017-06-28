Sacked cop killed in two-wheeler accident

Kunwar Jaswinder Pal Kunwar Jaswinder Pal

A FORMER assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Punjab police was killed in a road accident near North Country Mall on National Highway 21 Tuesday. The victim was on his way to Mohali on his two-wheeler when another two-wheeler hit his vehicle from behind. The driver of the two-wheeler was booked. The post-mortem would be conducted Wednesday, the police said.

Balongi police station SHO Inspector Amardeep Singh identified the victim as Kanwar Jaswinder Pal Singh, a resident of Sunny Enclave in Kharar. The road where the accident took place is under construction. The victim had been posted as ASI is Phase 1 police station but was booked by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in a corruption case following which he was dismissed from service.

The SHO said that the victim was going to Mohali from his Sunny enclave on his Honda Activa when the accident occurred. He suffered head injuries. The victim was taken to civil hospital in Phase 6 where he was declared brought dead. The SHO added that they booked the driver of the other two-wheeler, Om Parkash, a resident of Burail in Chandigarh.

