Sack two ministers for commercial use of bungalows: BJP to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (File photo) BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (File photo)

BJP Saturday demanded that two ministers, Shivchandra Ram and Abdul Gafoor, in the Bihar government should be sacked from the cabinet and FIRs lodged against them for commercial use of their ministerial bungalows. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should sack his two ministers, Shivchandra Ram and Abdul Gafoor, who earned in crores by putting their official bungalows into commercial use,” BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi told reporters in Patna.

The state government should lodge FIRs against these two ministers and money earned by them be realised from their salaries, the senior BJP leader said. Apart from the two ministers, a JD(U) MLA Narendra Singh has also turned his official bungalow into “banquet halls”, he said adding that the trio earned crores in the past one and half years.

As per the rules, the official bungalow can not be utilised for commercial purpose, said Modi who was accompanied by former state BJP president Mangal Pandey and state vice president Devesh Kumar. Later, a BJP delegation headed by Modi met Governor Ram Nath Kovind and demanded action against the two ministers and a sitting JD(U) MLA for commercial utilisation of government bungalows.

