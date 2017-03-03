Sack Bihar minister for disrespecting PM: NDA

The NDA Thursday demanded that the Bihar government remove prohibition and excise minister Abdul Jaleel Mastan, who was seen in a video calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “Naxalite and a dacoit”.

Mastan, a Congress legislator, was also seen provoking supporters to hit a poster of Modi with shoes at a public meeting on February 22.

BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi said: “The PM does not belong to any party. Mastan must be removed for disrespecting the PM’s chair. We have conveyed our sentiments to the Governor.” NDA legislators stalled House proceedings for most of the day. The BJP has threatened to stall the Assembly Budget session till Mastan is removed.

Bihar Congress Committee president Ashok Kumar Choudhary said there was no question of any action as Mastan had apologised.