Sack Anant Kumar Hegde for his remark, DMK tells PM Narendra Modi

Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde (Express) Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde (Express)

DMK on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde for his comment allegedly against secularism which was a violation of his oath under the Constitution.

“Union Minister #AnanthKumarHegde’s hate speech against secularism is a blatant violation of the oath he had taken under the Constitution of India,” DMK Working President M K Stalin tweeted.

He said, “Instead of distancing from his speech, Hon’ble Prime Minister should dismiss him from the Ministry. #HegdeInsultsAmbedkar.”

On December 25, Hegde kicked up a controversy when he mocked at secularists with his remark that they are unaware of their parentage.

Opposition parties including the Congress took strong objection to the minister’s remarks which also has references to amending the Constitution.

The parties said such a person should have no place in the council of ministers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App