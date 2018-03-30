Sachin Tendulkar sanctions Rs 40 lakh funds for school in J&K’s Kupwara

Sachin Tendulkar sanctioned Rs 40 lakhs for development of a school infrastructure in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.(Express Archive) Sachin Tendulkar sanctioned Rs 40 lakhs for development of a school infrastructure in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.(Express Archive)

Batting legend and nominated Rajya Sabha member Sachin Tendulkar recently sanctioned Rs 40 lakh for development of a school infrastructure in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. In a letter to the DM and District Collector (Office of Mumbai Suburban District, District Planning Committee), the cricket icon mentioned that Imperial Educational Institute, Drugmulla, which was established in 2007, had requested for funds and “the request must be scrutinised”.

The school, in its appeal, had requested for funds to set up 10 new classrooms, four laboratories, an administrative block, six toilets and a multi-functional hall. It is the only educational institute in Drugmulla and has 1,000 students from classes I to X.

Responding to Tendulkar’s gesture, state chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday thanked the batting maestro for sanctioning the amount from the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds. Mufti, in her tweet, said, “Thankful to @sachin_rt for using his MPLAD funds for the construction of a school building in Kashmir. Even off the field, he continues to inspire us all.”

Thankful to @sachin_rt for using his MPLAD funds for the contruction of a school building in Kashmir. Even off the field, he continues to inspire us all. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 30, 2018

A report in ANI states that the cricketer via the MPLAD funds has sanctioned 7.4 crores for development of schools and educational institute projects. The cricketer has been a forefront in allocating funds for development of schools and other public services by the MPLAD funds. After the Elphinstone Road station tragedy, Tendulkar had sanctioned Rs 2 crore from his MPLAD funds for the reconstruction of footover bridges in Mumbai.

