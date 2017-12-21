Sachin Tendulkar to speak for the first time in Rajya Sabha in five years

Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha member Sachin Tendulkar will today raise in Parilament a short-duration discussion on the right to play and the future of sports. It is reported Tendulkar has been given time around 2 pm on Thursday for his speech in the upper house.

This will be his first attempt at initiating a debate in Rajya Sabha — where he has been a member since five years and is a year short of completing his term.

According to Rajya Sabha, “Any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General specifying clearly and precisely the matter to be raised. Provided that the notice shall be accompanied by an explanatory note stating reasons for raising discussion on the matter in question. Further that the notice shall be supported by the signatures of at least two other members.”

There is no need of a formal motion before the Council nor voting for a shot-duration discussion. “The member who has given notice may make a short statement and the Minister shall reply shortly. Any member who has previously intimated to the Chairman may be permitted to take part in the discussion.”

The only thing which might come in the way of Tendulkar’s first attempt at initiating a debate is that disruptions may force an early adjournment and spoil his chances of participating in a debate for the first time. The Congress has already said that they are going to raise the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark against his predecessor Manmohan Singh in both the houses of Parliament today.

