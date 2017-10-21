Sachin Pilot slams Rajasthan govt’s proposed law shielding public servants, alleges move is to institutionalise graft  

Rajasthan state Congress president Sachin Pilot. (File photo) Rajasthan state Congress president Sachin Pilot. (File photo)

The Congress on Saturday criticised the BJP-led Rajasthan government’s decision to replace The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance with a Bill. “Absolutely shocked by how the state government is trying to institutionalise corruption,” Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The state government is trying to safeguard the interest of people through whom they conduct corruption scandals in Rajasthan,” the Congress leader added.

Earlier, the Vasundhara Raje-led government had promulgated an Ordinance on September 6 which prohibits investigation without prior sanction against “a Judge or a Magistrate or a public servant” for any “act done by them while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of their official duties”.

The new law also states that the media cannot report on the accusation against such a person until the prosecution gets the go-ahead from the sanctioning authority, which may take up to six months.

The government will bring in The Code of Criminal Procedure (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill to replace The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 in the upcoming Assembly session, which begins Monday.

The move is being criticised from various quarters. State president of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) Kavita Srivastava said the amendments were to “gag the media” and “clip” the powers of the magistrate to order an investigation, investigate or take cognisance of complaints against public servants including judges and magistrates.

“We will go to the high court tomorrow against the government’s move. The ordinance should be repealed,” she said. “It is alarming that the intention is to prevent at the very threshold any possibility of an investigation being ordered by a magistrate when clinching evidence is prima facie brought before the court,” Srivastava was quoted as saying by PTI.

She was referring to the additions to sections 156 (3) and 190 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which empower a magistrate to take cognizance of an offence and order an investigation.

The Ordinance added the following to these sections: “Provided that, under the aforesaid sub-section, no Magistrate shall order an investigation nor will any investigations be conducted against a person, who is or was a Judge or a Magistrate or a public servant, as defined under any law for the time being in force, in respect of the act done by them while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of their official duties, expect with previous sanction under section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.”

The ordinance also provides 180 days immunity to the officers and seeks curb on publishing and printing or publicising in any case the name, address, photograph, family details of the public servants. Violating the clause would call for two years imprisonment.

